English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zuari Ind. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.70 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.70 crore in September 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 166.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.44 crore in September 2022 down 295.12% from Rs. 22.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.98 crore in September 2022 down 7.61% from Rs. 47.60 crore in September 2021.

    Zuari Ind. shares closed at 144.45 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.22% returns over the last 6 months and 3.22% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.70234.04166.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.70234.04166.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.5823.470.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.13--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks125.55142.64104.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.0718.8717.31
    Depreciation6.836.626.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.4345.9755.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.77-6.65-17.67
    Other Income58.9233.7659.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1527.1141.38
    Interest59.3360.3153.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.18-33.21-12.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.18-33.21-12.41
    Tax13.06-1.80-0.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-35.24-31.41-12.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-35.24-31.41-12.08
    Minority Interest0.320.316.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-9.52284.1528.63
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-44.44253.0422.78
    Equity Share Capital29.7829.7829.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.9284.977.74
    Diluted EPS-14.9284.977.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.9284.977.74
    Diluted EPS-14.9284.977.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Zuari Ind #Zuari Industries
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm