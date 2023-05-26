Zuari Ind. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 282.16 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.16 crore in March 2023 up 10.1% from Rs. 256.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.23 crore in March 2023 up 183.63% from Rs. 35.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.58 crore in March 2023 down 9.65% from Rs. 121.29 crore in March 2022.

Zuari Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 33.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.90 in March 2022.

Zuari Ind. shares closed at 137.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.68% returns over the last 6 months and -6.42% over the last 12 months.