    Zuari Ind. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 282.16 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 282.16 crore in March 2023 up 10.1% from Rs. 256.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.23 crore in March 2023 up 183.63% from Rs. 35.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.58 crore in March 2023 down 9.65% from Rs. 121.29 crore in March 2022.

    Zuari Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 33.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.90 in March 2022.

    Zuari Ind. shares closed at 137.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.68% returns over the last 6 months and -6.42% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations282.16252.23256.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations282.16252.23256.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials315.17150.59302.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.700.141.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-151.3333.50-152.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.7024.0520.81
    Depreciation6.047.933.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.8750.2242.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.01-14.2038.32
    Other Income60.5329.0979.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.5414.89118.05
    Interest67.2561.5372.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.29-46.6445.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.29-46.6445.28
    Tax16.86-19.509.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.43-27.1435.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.43-27.1435.43
    Minority Interest0.090.250.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates81.7123.16-0.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates101.23-3.7435.69
    Equity Share Capital29.7829.7829.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.99-1.2611.90
    Diluted EPS33.99-1.2611.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.99-1.2611.90
    Diluted EPS33.99-1.2611.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Zuari Ind #Zuari Industries
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:07 pm