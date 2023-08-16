English
    Zuari Ind. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.00 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 191.00 crore in June 2023 down 18.39% from Rs. 234.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.26 crore in June 2023 down 119.07% from Rs. 253.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.84 crore in June 2023 up 9.22% from Rs. 33.73 crore in June 2022.

    Zuari Ind. shares closed at 151.35 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.41% returns over the last 6 months and -6.57% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations191.00282.16234.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations191.00282.16234.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.42315.1723.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.530.703.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks91.39-151.33142.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.9425.7018.87
    Depreciation6.646.046.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.8742.8745.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-51.7843.01-6.65
    Other Income81.9960.5333.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.20103.5427.11
    Interest68.5967.2560.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-38.3936.29-33.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-38.3936.29-33.21
    Tax3.0316.86-1.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-41.4119.43-31.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-41.4119.43-31.41
    Minority Interest0.350.090.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-7.2081.71284.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-48.26101.23253.04
    Equity Share Capital29.7829.7829.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.2033.9984.97
    Diluted EPS-16.2033.9984.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.2033.9984.97
    Diluted EPS-16.2033.9984.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023

