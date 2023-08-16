Zuari Ind. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.00 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.00 crore in June 2023 down 18.39% from Rs. 234.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.26 crore in June 2023 down 119.07% from Rs. 253.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.84 crore in June 2023 up 9.22% from Rs. 33.73 crore in June 2022.

Zuari Ind. shares closed at 151.35 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.41% returns over the last 6 months and -6.57% over the last 12 months.