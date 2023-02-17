Zuari Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.23 crore, up 100.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 252.23 crore in December 2022 up 100.8% from Rs. 125.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 42.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.82 crore in December 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 28.13 crore in December 2021.
Zuari Ind. shares closed at 125.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.10% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zuari Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|252.23
|186.70
|125.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|252.23
|186.70
|125.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|150.59
|0.58
|161.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.14
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.50
|125.55
|-103.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.05
|21.07
|18.43
|Depreciation
|7.93
|6.83
|6.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.22
|54.43
|49.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.20
|-21.77
|-7.11
|Other Income
|29.09
|58.92
|28.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.89
|37.15
|21.48
|Interest
|61.53
|59.33
|52.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.64
|-22.18
|-31.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.64
|-22.18
|-31.14
|Tax
|-19.50
|13.06
|-4.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.14
|-35.24
|-27.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.14
|-35.24
|-27.05
|Minority Interest
|0.25
|0.32
|5.64
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|23.16
|-9.52
|-21.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.74
|-44.44
|-42.74
|Equity Share Capital
|29.78
|29.78
|29.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-14.92
|-14.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-14.92
|-14.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-14.92
|-14.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-14.92
|-14.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited