 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zuari Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.23 crore, up 100.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 252.23 crore in December 2022 up 100.8% from Rs. 125.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 42.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.82 crore in December 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 28.13 crore in December 2021.

Zuari Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 252.23 186.70 125.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 252.23 186.70 125.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.59 0.58 161.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.14 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.50 125.55 -103.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.05 21.07 18.43
Depreciation 7.93 6.83 6.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.22 54.43 49.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.20 -21.77 -7.11
Other Income 29.09 58.92 28.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.89 37.15 21.48
Interest 61.53 59.33 52.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -46.64 -22.18 -31.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -46.64 -22.18 -31.14
Tax -19.50 13.06 -4.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.14 -35.24 -27.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.14 -35.24 -27.05
Minority Interest 0.25 0.32 5.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates 23.16 -9.52 -21.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.74 -44.44 -42.74
Equity Share Capital 29.78 29.78 29.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.26 -14.92 -14.52
Diluted EPS -1.26 -14.92 -14.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.26 -14.92 -14.52
Diluted EPS -1.26 -14.92 -14.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited