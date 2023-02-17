Zuari Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.23 crore, up 100.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.23 crore in December 2022 up 100.8% from Rs. 125.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 42.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.82 crore in December 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 28.13 crore in December 2021.

Zuari Ind. shares closed at 125.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.10% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.