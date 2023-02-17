English
    Zuari Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.23 crore, up 100.8% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 252.23 crore in December 2022 up 100.8% from Rs. 125.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 42.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.82 crore in December 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 28.13 crore in December 2021.

    Zuari Ind. shares closed at 125.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.10% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations252.23186.70125.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations252.23186.70125.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.590.58161.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.14----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.50125.55-103.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.0521.0718.43
    Depreciation7.936.836.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.2254.4349.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.20-21.77-7.11
    Other Income29.0958.9228.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8937.1521.48
    Interest61.5359.3352.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-46.64-22.18-31.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-46.64-22.18-31.14
    Tax-19.5013.06-4.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.14-35.24-27.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.14-35.24-27.05
    Minority Interest0.250.325.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates23.16-9.52-21.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.74-44.44-42.74
    Equity Share Capital29.7829.7829.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.26-14.92-14.52
    Diluted EPS-1.26-14.92-14.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.26-14.92-14.52
    Diluted EPS-1.26-14.92-14.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am