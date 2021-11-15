Zuari Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, up 50.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in September 2021 up 50.71% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.62 crore in September 2021 up 281.05% from Rs. 6.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.51 crore in September 2021 up 168.79% from Rs. 20.28 crore in September 2020.

Zuari Global EPS has increased to Rs. 8.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.28 in September 2020.

Zuari Global shares closed at 136.35 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.75% returns over the last 6 months and 179.69% over the last 12 months.