Zuari Global Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.62 crore, down 82.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.62 crore in March 2021 down 82.43% from Rs. 49.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.96 crore in March 2021 up 448.7% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2021 down 12.3% from Rs. 52.93 crore in March 2020.

Zuari Global EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2020.

Zuari Global shares closed at 101.90 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.83% returns over the last 6 months and 122.73% over the last 12 months.