Zuari Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.27 crore, down 9.94% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.27 crore in March 2022 down 9.94% from Rs. 284.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.69 crore in March 2022 up 200.94% from Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.29 crore in March 2022 up 17.86% from Rs. 102.91 crore in March 2021.

Zuari Global EPS has increased to Rs. 11.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2021.

Zuari Global shares closed at 154.95 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.82% returns over the last 6 months and 71.03% over the last 12 months.

Zuari Global
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 256.27 125.61 284.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 256.27 125.61 284.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 302.64 161.42 267.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.60 -- 0.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -152.38 -103.24 -104.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.81 18.43 18.85
Depreciation 3.24 6.65 7.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.03 49.47 47.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.32 -7.11 47.79
Other Income 79.72 28.58 47.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.05 21.48 95.72
Interest 72.76 52.61 54.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.28 -31.14 41.39
Exceptional Items -- -- -9.71
P/L Before Tax 45.28 -31.14 31.68
Tax 9.86 -4.08 5.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.43 -27.05 26.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.43 -27.05 26.24
Minority Interest 0.43 5.64 -3.77
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.17 -21.32 -10.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.69 -42.74 11.86
Equity Share Capital 29.44 29.44 29.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.90 -14.52 4.03
Diluted EPS 11.90 -14.52 4.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.90 -14.52 4.03
Diluted EPS 11.90 -14.52 4.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
