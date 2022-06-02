Zuari Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.27 crore, down 9.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.27 crore in March 2022 down 9.94% from Rs. 284.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.69 crore in March 2022 up 200.94% from Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.29 crore in March 2022 up 17.86% from Rs. 102.91 crore in March 2021.

Zuari Global EPS has increased to Rs. 11.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2021.

Zuari Global shares closed at 154.95 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.82% returns over the last 6 months and 71.03% over the last 12 months.