Zuari Global Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 320.73 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.73 crore in March 2020 up 25.28% from Rs. 256.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.75 crore in March 2020 down 158.87% from Rs. 52.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.70 crore in March 2020 up 125.08% from Rs. 44.74 crore in March 2019.

Zuari Global shares closed at 54.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.33% returns over the last 6 months and -38.31% over the last 12 months.