Zuari Global Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 320.73 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 320.73 crore in March 2020 up 25.28% from Rs. 256.00 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.75 crore in March 2020 down 158.87% from Rs. 52.44 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.70 crore in March 2020 up 125.08% from Rs. 44.74 crore in March 2019.
Zuari Global shares closed at 54.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.33% returns over the last 6 months and -38.31% over the last 12 months.
|Zuari Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|320.73
|156.11
|256.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|320.73
|156.11
|256.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|268.76
|92.29
|265.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.99
|1.00
|3.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-109.07
|-16.49
|-191.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.00
|20.04
|22.23
|Depreciation
|7.46
|6.36
|5.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|90.05
|69.16
|143.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.53
|-16.25
|6.64
|Other Income
|50.71
|24.26
|32.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.24
|8.02
|38.81
|Interest
|53.55
|39.03
|34.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|39.70
|-31.01
|4.14
|Exceptional Items
|-3.38
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.32
|-31.01
|4.14
|Tax
|82.86
|1.62
|10.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-46.54
|-32.63
|-6.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-46.54
|-32.63
|-6.34
|Minority Interest
|15.95
|3.43
|0.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-105.16
|-42.91
|-46.62
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-135.75
|-72.11
|-52.44
|Equity Share Capital
|29.44
|29.44
|29.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-46.11
|-24.49
|-17.81
|Diluted EPS
|-46.11
|-24.49
|-17.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-46.11
|-24.49
|-17.81
|Diluted EPS
|-46.11
|-24.49
|-17.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:31 am