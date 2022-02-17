Zuari Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 125.61 crore, down 25.05% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 125.61 crore in December 2021 down 25.05% from Rs. 167.60 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.74 crore in December 2021 down 135.18% from Rs. 18.17 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.13 crore in December 2021 down 60.79% from Rs. 71.75 crore in December 2020.
Zuari Global shares closed at 176.20 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and 97.98% over the last 12 months.
|Zuari Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|125.61
|166.79
|167.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|125.61
|166.79
|167.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|161.42
|0.97
|116.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-103.24
|104.79
|-33.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.43
|17.31
|16.29
|Depreciation
|6.65
|6.22
|7.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.47
|55.17
|46.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.11
|-17.67
|13.82
|Other Income
|28.58
|59.05
|50.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.48
|41.38
|64.44
|Interest
|52.61
|53.79
|53.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.14
|-12.41
|11.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-10.15
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.14
|-12.41
|1.19
|Tax
|-4.08
|-0.33
|4.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.05
|-12.08
|-2.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.05
|-12.08
|-2.86
|Minority Interest
|5.64
|6.23
|2.25
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-21.32
|28.63
|-17.57
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-42.74
|22.78
|-18.17
|Equity Share Capital
|29.44
|29.44
|29.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.52
|7.74
|-6.17
|Diluted EPS
|-14.52
|7.74
|-6.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.52
|7.74
|-6.17
|Diluted EPS
|-14.52
|7.74
|-6.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited