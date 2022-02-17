English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zuari Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 125.61 crore, down 25.05% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 125.61 crore in December 2021 down 25.05% from Rs. 167.60 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.74 crore in December 2021 down 135.18% from Rs. 18.17 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.13 crore in December 2021 down 60.79% from Rs. 71.75 crore in December 2020.

    Zuari Global shares closed at 176.20 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and 97.98% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Zuari Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations125.61166.79167.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations125.61166.79167.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.420.97116.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-103.24104.79-33.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.4317.3116.29
    Depreciation6.656.227.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.4755.1746.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.11-17.6713.82
    Other Income28.5859.0550.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4841.3864.44
    Interest52.6153.7953.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-31.14-12.4111.34
    Exceptional Items-----10.15
    P/L Before Tax-31.14-12.411.19
    Tax-4.08-0.334.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.05-12.08-2.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.05-12.08-2.86
    Minority Interest5.646.232.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-21.3228.63-17.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-42.7422.78-18.17
    Equity Share Capital29.4429.4429.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.527.74-6.17
    Diluted EPS-14.527.74-6.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.527.74-6.17
    Diluted EPS-14.527.74-6.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Zuari Global
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 01:55 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.