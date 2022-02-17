Zuari Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 125.61 crore, down 25.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.61 crore in December 2021 down 25.05% from Rs. 167.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.74 crore in December 2021 down 135.18% from Rs. 18.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.13 crore in December 2021 down 60.79% from Rs. 71.75 crore in December 2020.

Zuari Global shares closed at 176.20 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and 97.98% over the last 12 months.