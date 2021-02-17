Zuari Global Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 167.60 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 167.60 crore in December 2020 up 7.36% from Rs. 156.11 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.17 crore in December 2020 up 74.8% from Rs. 72.11 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.75 crore in December 2020 up 398.96% from Rs. 14.38 crore in December 2019.
Zuari Global shares closed at 89.00 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.04% returns over the last 6 months and 83.32% over the last 12 months.
|Zuari Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|167.60
|201.86
|156.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|167.60
|201.86
|156.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.72
|2.14
|92.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.60
|0.54
|1.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.83
|142.08
|-16.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.29
|16.91
|20.04
|Depreciation
|7.31
|7.45
|6.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.69
|61.34
|69.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.82
|-28.59
|-16.25
|Other Income
|50.61
|27.52
|24.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|64.44
|-1.07
|8.02
|Interest
|53.10
|47.10
|39.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.34
|-48.17
|-31.01
|Exceptional Items
|-10.15
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.19
|-48.17
|-31.01
|Tax
|4.04
|-8.67
|1.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.86
|-39.50
|-32.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.86
|-39.50
|-32.63
|Minority Interest
|2.25
|4.36
|3.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-17.57
|-4.06
|-42.91
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.17
|-39.20
|-72.11
|Equity Share Capital
|29.44
|29.44
|29.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.17
|-13.32
|-24.49
|Diluted EPS
|-6.17
|-13.32
|-24.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.17
|-13.32
|-24.49
|Diluted EPS
|-6.17
|-13.32
|-24.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited