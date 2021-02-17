Zuari Global Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 167.60 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.60 crore in December 2020 up 7.36% from Rs. 156.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.17 crore in December 2020 up 74.8% from Rs. 72.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.75 crore in December 2020 up 398.96% from Rs. 14.38 crore in December 2019.

Zuari Global shares closed at 89.00 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.04% returns over the last 6 months and 83.32% over the last 12 months.