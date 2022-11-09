English
    Zuari Agro Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore, down 13.8% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore in September 2022 down 13.8% from Rs. 31.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.39 crore in September 2022 down 418.38% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2022 down 340.07% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.

    Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 160.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 41.11% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Agro Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.5452.4631.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.5452.4631.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.5025.122.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods--15.8928.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.061.78-1.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.092.150.68
    Depreciation0.730.870.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.388.733.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.10-2.08-3.05
    Other Income2.717.287.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.395.204.79
    Interest27.1121.5331.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-41.50-16.33-26.65
    Exceptional Items--1,142.39--
    P/L Before Tax-41.501,126.06-26.65
    Tax-5.11260.76--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.39865.30-26.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---15.2219.63
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.39850.08-7.02
    Equity Share Capital42.0642.0642.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.65202.11-1.67
    Diluted EPS-8.65202.11-1.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.65202.11-1.67
    Diluted EPS-8.65202.11-1.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

