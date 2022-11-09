Zuari Agro Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore, down 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore in September 2022 down 13.8% from Rs. 31.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.39 crore in September 2022 down 418.38% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2022 down 340.07% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 160.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 41.11% over the last 12 months.