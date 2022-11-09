Zuari Agro Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore, down 13.8% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore in September 2022 down 13.8% from Rs. 31.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.39 crore in September 2022 down 418.38% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2022 down 340.07% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.
Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 160.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 41.11% over the last 12 months.
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.54
|52.46
|31.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.54
|52.46
|31.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.50
|25.12
|2.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|15.89
|28.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.06
|1.78
|-1.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.09
|2.15
|0.68
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.87
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.38
|8.73
|3.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.10
|-2.08
|-3.05
|Other Income
|2.71
|7.28
|7.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.39
|5.20
|4.79
|Interest
|27.11
|21.53
|31.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.50
|-16.33
|-26.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1,142.39
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.50
|1,126.06
|-26.65
|Tax
|-5.11
|260.76
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.39
|865.30
|-26.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-15.22
|19.63
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.39
|850.08
|-7.02
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.65
|202.11
|-1.67
|Diluted EPS
|-8.65
|202.11
|-1.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.65
|202.11
|-1.67
|Diluted EPS
|-8.65
|202.11
|-1.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited