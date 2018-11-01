Zuari Agro Chem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,467.70 crore, up 11.69% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,467.70 crore in September 2018 up 11.69% from Rs. 1,314.08 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.43 crore in September 2018 down 110.15% from Rs. 53.52 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.61 crore in September 2018 down 50.93% from Rs. 160.20 crore in September 2017.
Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 247.70 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -50.17% returns over the last 6 months and -61.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,467.70
|1,346.83
|1,314.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,467.70
|1,346.83
|1,314.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|823.63
|599.76
|562.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|180.70
|697.05
|418.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|108.69
|-281.63
|-19.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|60.17
|Employees Cost
|25.76
|24.63
|20.63
|Depreciation
|11.18
|10.89
|9.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|268.46
|238.89
|144.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.28
|57.24
|118.15
|Other Income
|18.15
|15.72
|32.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.43
|72.96
|150.84
|Interest
|79.81
|84.64
|68.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.38
|-11.68
|81.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.38
|-11.68
|81.93
|Tax
|-6.95
|-3.35
|28.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.43
|-8.33
|53.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.43
|-8.33
|53.52
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-1.98
|12.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-1.98
|12.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-1.98
|12.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-1.98
|12.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited