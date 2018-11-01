Zuari Agro Chem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,467.70 crore, up 11.69% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,467.70 crore in September 2018 up 11.69% from Rs. 1,314.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.43 crore in September 2018 down 110.15% from Rs. 53.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.61 crore in September 2018 down 50.93% from Rs. 160.20 crore in September 2017.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 247.70 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -50.17% returns over the last 6 months and -61.23% over the last 12 months.