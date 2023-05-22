Zuari Agro Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore, up 53.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore in March 2023 up 53.11% from Rs. 25.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 498.55 crore in March 2023 down 7864.06% from Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.15 crore in March 2023 up 157.69% from Rs. 21.79 crore in March 2022.
Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 132.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.39% returns over the last 6 months and -17.28% over the last 12 months.
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.44
|45.56
|25.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.44
|45.56
|25.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.36
|38.27
|16.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|3.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.60
|-6.55
|-2.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.94
|1.02
|Depreciation
|1.04
|0.88
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.10
|17.04
|8.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.82
|-5.02
|-1.95
|Other Income
|59.93
|2.69
|22.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.11
|-2.33
|20.91
|Interest
|26.07
|25.64
|26.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.04
|-27.97
|-5.09
|Exceptional Items
|-698.97
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-669.93
|-27.97
|-5.09
|Tax
|-171.38
|-6.68
|1.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-498.55
|-21.29
|-6.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-498.55
|-21.29
|-6.26
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-118.54
|-5.06
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-118.54
|-5.06
|-1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-118.54
|-5.06
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-118.54
|-5.06
|-1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited