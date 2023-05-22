English
    Zuari Agro Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore, up 53.11% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore in March 2023 up 53.11% from Rs. 25.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 498.55 crore in March 2023 down 7864.06% from Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.15 crore in March 2023 up 157.69% from Rs. 21.79 crore in March 2022.

    Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 132.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.39% returns over the last 6 months and -17.28% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Agro Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.4445.5625.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.4445.5625.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.3638.2716.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods----3.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.60-6.55-2.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.941.02
    Depreciation1.040.880.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1017.048.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.82-5.02-1.95
    Other Income59.932.6922.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.11-2.3320.91
    Interest26.0725.6426.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.04-27.97-5.09
    Exceptional Items-698.97----
    P/L Before Tax-669.93-27.97-5.09
    Tax-171.38-6.681.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-498.55-21.29-6.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-498.55-21.29-6.26
    Equity Share Capital42.0642.0642.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-118.54-5.06-1.49
    Diluted EPS-118.54-5.06-1.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-118.54-5.06-1.49
    Diluted EPS-118.54-5.06-1.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023