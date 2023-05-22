Zuari Agro Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore, up 53.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore in March 2023 up 53.11% from Rs. 25.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 498.55 crore in March 2023 down 7864.06% from Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.15 crore in March 2023 up 157.69% from Rs. 21.79 crore in March 2022.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 132.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.39% returns over the last 6 months and -17.28% over the last 12 months.