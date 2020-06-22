Zuari Agro Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 398.46 crore, down 71.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.46 crore in March 2020 down 71.62% from Rs. 1,403.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.66 crore in March 2020 up 348.46% from Rs. 129.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 116.73 crore in March 2020 down 933.92% from Rs. 11.29 crore in March 2019.

Zuari Agro Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 76.24 in March 2020 from Rs. 30.69 in March 2019.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 117.30 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.11% returns over the last 6 months and -18.17% over the last 12 months.