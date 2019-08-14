Zuari Agro Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,147.30 crore, down 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,147.30 crore in June 2019 down 14.81% from Rs. 1,346.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 124.30 crore in June 2019 down 1392.2% from Rs. 8.33 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2019 down 89.51% from Rs. 83.85 crore in June 2018.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 105.10 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.51% returns over the last 6 months and -67.68% over the last 12 months.