 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zuari Agro Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.56 crore, up 80.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.56 crore in December 2022 up 80.08% from Rs. 25.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2022 up 49.43% from Rs. 42.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 109.62% from Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2021.

Zuari Agro Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.56 27.54 25.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.56 27.54 25.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.27 24.50 10.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 11.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.55 -8.06 -1.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.94 2.09 0.49
Depreciation 0.88 0.73 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.04 25.38 6.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.02 -17.10 -2.94
Other Income 2.69 2.71 17.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.33 -14.39 14.20
Interest 25.64 27.11 28.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -27.97 -41.50 -14.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -27.97 -41.50 -14.16
Tax -6.68 -5.11 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.29 -36.39 -14.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -27.94
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.29 -36.39 -42.10
Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.06 -8.65 -10.01
Diluted EPS -5.06 -8.65 -10.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.06 -8.65 -10.01
Diluted EPS -5.06 -8.65 -10.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited