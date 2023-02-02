Zuari Agro Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.56 crore, up 80.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.56 crore in December 2022 up 80.08% from Rs. 25.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2022 up 49.43% from Rs. 42.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 109.62% from Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2021.