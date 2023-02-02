Zuari Agro Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.56 crore, up 80.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.56 crore in December 2022 up 80.08% from Rs. 25.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2022 up 49.43% from Rs. 42.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 109.62% from Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2021.
Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 140.20 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and 17.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.56
|27.54
|25.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.56
|27.54
|25.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.27
|24.50
|10.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|11.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.55
|-8.06
|-1.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|2.09
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.73
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.04
|25.38
|6.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.02
|-17.10
|-2.94
|Other Income
|2.69
|2.71
|17.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-14.39
|14.20
|Interest
|25.64
|27.11
|28.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.97
|-41.50
|-14.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.97
|-41.50
|-14.16
|Tax
|-6.68
|-5.11
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.29
|-36.39
|-14.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-27.94
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.29
|-36.39
|-42.10
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.06
|-8.65
|-10.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.06
|-8.65
|-10.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.06
|-8.65
|-10.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.06
|-8.65
|-10.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited