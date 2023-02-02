English
    Zuari Agro Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.56 crore, up 80.08% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.56 crore in December 2022 up 80.08% from Rs. 25.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2022 up 49.43% from Rs. 42.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 109.62% from Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2021.

    Zuari Agro Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.5627.5425.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.5627.5425.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.2724.5010.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods----11.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.55-8.06-1.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.942.090.49
    Depreciation0.880.730.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0425.386.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.02-17.10-2.94
    Other Income2.692.7117.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.33-14.3914.20
    Interest25.6427.1128.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.97-41.50-14.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-27.97-41.50-14.16
    Tax-6.68-5.11--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.29-36.39-14.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----27.94
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.29-36.39-42.10
    Equity Share Capital42.0642.0642.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.06-8.65-10.01
    Diluted EPS-5.06-8.65-10.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.06-8.65-10.01
    Diluted EPS-5.06-8.65-10.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited