Zuari Agro Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.56 crore, up 80.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.56 crore in December 2022 up 80.08% from Rs. 25.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2022 up 49.43% from Rs. 42.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 109.62% from Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2021.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 140.20 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and 17.72% over the last 12 months.