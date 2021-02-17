Zuari Agro Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 559.59 crore, up 164.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 559.59 crore in December 2020 up 164.32% from Rs. 211.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.40 crore in December 2020 up 54.28% from Rs. 129.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.30 crore in December 2020 up 126.75% from Rs. 128.22 crore in December 2019.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 93.95 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.74% returns over the last 6 months and 4.74% over the last 12 months.