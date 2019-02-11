Zuari Agro Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 908.14 crore, down 36.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 908.14 crore in December 2018 down 36.68% from Rs. 1,434.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.33 crore in December 2018 down 242.29% from Rs. 48.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.16 crore in December 2018 down 69.92% from Rs. 143.50 crore in December 2017.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 198.20 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.88% returns over the last 6 months and -58.96% over the last 12 months.