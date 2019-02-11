Zuari Agro Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 908.14 crore, down 36.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 908.14 crore in December 2018 down 36.68% from Rs. 1,434.30 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.33 crore in December 2018 down 242.29% from Rs. 48.02 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.16 crore in December 2018 down 69.92% from Rs. 143.50 crore in December 2017.
Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 198.20 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.88% returns over the last 6 months and -58.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|908.14
|1,467.70
|1,434.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|908.14
|1,467.70
|1,434.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|746.18
|823.63
|577.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|518.44
|180.70
|347.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-601.81
|108.69
|134.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|67.24
|Employees Cost
|25.04
|25.76
|23.65
|Depreciation
|11.61
|11.18
|10.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|211.84
|268.46
|158.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.16
|49.28
|114.95
|Other Income
|34.71
|18.15
|17.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.55
|67.43
|132.73
|Interest
|101.39
|79.81
|79.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-69.84
|-12.38
|52.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-69.84
|-12.38
|52.93
|Tax
|-1.51
|-6.95
|4.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.33
|-5.43
|48.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-68.33
|-5.43
|48.02
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.25
|-1.29
|11.42
|Diluted EPS
|-16.25
|-1.29
|11.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.25
|-1.29
|11.42
|Diluted EPS
|-16.25
|-1.29
|11.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited