Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 934.51 crore, down 21.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 934.51 crore in September 2021 down 21.52% from Rs. 1,190.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.92 crore in September 2021 up 3465.61% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.37 crore in September 2021 down 38.28% from Rs. 136.69 crore in September 2020.

Zuari Agro Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 22.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2020.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 119.55 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.01% returns over the last 6 months and 46.24% over the last 12 months.