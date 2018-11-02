Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,449.52 crore, Up 0% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,449.52 2,000.52 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,449.52 2,000.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,264.88 879.33 Purchase of Traded Goods 340.49 938.48 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 193.65 -323.47 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 44.38 43.61 Depreciation 21.43 20.72 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 458.35 361.35 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.34 80.50 Other Income 12.59 16.88 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.93 97.38 Interest 112.36 116.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.57 -19.04 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.57 -19.04 Tax 10.03 -6.29 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.54 -12.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.54 -12.75 Minority Interest -13.66 1.84 Share Of P/L Of Associates 30.43 4.76 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.31 -6.15 Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.92 -1.46 Diluted EPS 7.92 -1.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.92 -1.46 Diluted EPS 7.92 -1.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited