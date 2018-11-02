Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,449.52 crore, Up 0% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are: Net Sales at Rs 2,449.52 crore in September 2018 Up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.31 crore in September 2018 Up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.36 crore in September 2018 Up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017. Zuari Agro Chem EPS has Increased to Rs. 7.92 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2017. Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 244.30 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -49.18% returns over the last 6 months and -61.76% over the last 12 months. Zuari Agro Chemicals Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,449.52 2,000.52 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,449.52 2,000.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,264.88 879.33 Purchase of Traded Goods 340.49 938.48 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 193.65 -323.47 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 44.38 43.61 Depreciation 21.43 20.72 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 458.35 361.35 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.34 80.50 Other Income 12.59 16.88 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.93 97.38 Interest 112.36 116.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.57 -19.04 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.57 -19.04 Tax 10.03 -6.29 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.54 -12.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.54 -12.75 Minority Interest -13.66 1.84 Share Of P/L Of Associates 30.43 4.76 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.31 -6.15 Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.92 -1.46 Diluted EPS 7.92 -1.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.92 -1.46 Diluted EPS 7.92 -1.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 11:27 am