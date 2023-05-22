Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,338.91 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,338.91 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 892.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 458.40 crore in March 2023 down 8156.24% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.49 crore in March 2023 up 255.06% from Rs. 55.34 crore in March 2022.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 132.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.39% returns over the last 6 months and -17.28% over the last 12 months.