    Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,338.91 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,338.91 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 892.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 458.40 crore in March 2023 down 8156.24% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.49 crore in March 2023 up 255.06% from Rs. 55.34 crore in March 2022.

    Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 132.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.39% returns over the last 6 months and -17.28% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Agro Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,338.911,416.17892.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,338.911,416.17892.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials584.64680.99647.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods212.10232.5684.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks73.73-34.02-154.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.0729.2926.92
    Depreciation21.2522.3416.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses309.69372.97265.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.43112.045.54
    Other Income65.8112.5633.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.24124.6038.89
    Interest53.5355.6245.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.7168.98-6.40
    Exceptional Items-698.97----
    P/L Before Tax-577.2668.98-6.40
    Tax-145.9615.181.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-431.3053.80-7.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.43
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-431.3053.80-7.11
    Minority Interest-31.70-35.02-1.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.6050.4314.40
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-458.4069.215.69
    Equity Share Capital42.0642.0642.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-108.9916.461.35
    Diluted EPS-108.9916.461.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-108.9916.461.35
    Diluted EPS-108.9916.461.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:44 am