Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,338.91 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,338.91 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 892.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 458.40 crore in March 2023 down 8156.24% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.49 crore in March 2023 up 255.06% from Rs. 55.34 crore in March 2022.
Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 132.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.39% returns over the last 6 months and -17.28% over the last 12 months.
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,338.91
|1,416.17
|892.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,338.91
|1,416.17
|892.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|584.64
|680.99
|647.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|212.10
|232.56
|84.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|73.73
|-34.02
|-154.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.07
|29.29
|26.92
|Depreciation
|21.25
|22.34
|16.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|309.69
|372.97
|265.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|109.43
|112.04
|5.54
|Other Income
|65.81
|12.56
|33.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|175.24
|124.60
|38.89
|Interest
|53.53
|55.62
|45.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|121.71
|68.98
|-6.40
|Exceptional Items
|-698.97
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-577.26
|68.98
|-6.40
|Tax
|-145.96
|15.18
|1.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-431.30
|53.80
|-7.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.43
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-431.30
|53.80
|-7.11
|Minority Interest
|-31.70
|-35.02
|-1.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.60
|50.43
|14.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-458.40
|69.21
|5.69
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-108.99
|16.46
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-108.99
|16.46
|1.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-108.99
|16.46
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-108.99
|16.46
|1.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
