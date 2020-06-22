Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,006.28 crore, down 49.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,006.28 crore in March 2020 down 49.68% from Rs. 1,999.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 315.59 crore in March 2020 down 134.52% from Rs. 134.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.85 crore in March 2020 down 1161.85% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2019.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 117.30 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.11% returns over the last 6 months and -18.17% over the last 12 months.