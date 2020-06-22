App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,006.28 crore, down 49.68% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,006.28 crore in March 2020 down 49.68% from Rs. 1,999.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 315.59 crore in March 2020 down 134.52% from Rs. 134.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.85 crore in March 2020 down 1161.85% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2019.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 117.30 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.11% returns over the last 6 months and -18.17% over the last 12 months.

Zuari Agro Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,006.28885.281,999.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,006.28885.281,999.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials600.08487.581,017.15
Purchase of Traded Goods34.0399.04257.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.9288.53311.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.7242.7043.45
Depreciation30.5926.8823.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses409.03262.08362.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-148.09-121.53-16.04
Other Income25.655.671.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-122.44-115.86-14.38
Interest112.36113.27139.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-234.80-229.13-153.60
Exceptional Items----11.62
P/L Before Tax-234.80-229.13-141.98
Tax116.14-94.02-4.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-350.94-135.11-137.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-350.94-135.11-137.58
Minority Interest-10.98-8.322.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates46.3416.610.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-315.59-126.82-134.57
Equity Share Capital42.0642.0642.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-75.03-30.15-32.00
Diluted EPS-75.03-30.15-32.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-75.03-30.15-32.00
Diluted EPS-75.03-30.15-32.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Zuari Agro Chem #Zuari Agro Chemicals

COVID-19 pandemic: ONGC ceases operations at 2 rigs after 54 employees test positive, one dies

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 22: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu near 60,000

Kanpur: 57 girls at children's shelter home test COVID-19 positive, 5 of them pregnant

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

