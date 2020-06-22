Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,006.28 crore, down 49.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,006.28 crore in March 2020 down 49.68% from Rs. 1,999.64 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 315.59 crore in March 2020 down 134.52% from Rs. 134.57 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.85 crore in March 2020 down 1161.85% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2019.
Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 117.30 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.11% returns over the last 6 months and -18.17% over the last 12 months.
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,006.28
|885.28
|1,999.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,006.28
|885.28
|1,999.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|600.08
|487.58
|1,017.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.03
|99.04
|257.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|38.92
|88.53
|311.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.72
|42.70
|43.45
|Depreciation
|30.59
|26.88
|23.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|409.03
|262.08
|362.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-148.09
|-121.53
|-16.04
|Other Income
|25.65
|5.67
|1.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-122.44
|-115.86
|-14.38
|Interest
|112.36
|113.27
|139.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-234.80
|-229.13
|-153.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|11.62
|P/L Before Tax
|-234.80
|-229.13
|-141.98
|Tax
|116.14
|-94.02
|-4.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-350.94
|-135.11
|-137.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-350.94
|-135.11
|-137.58
|Minority Interest
|-10.98
|-8.32
|2.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|46.34
|16.61
|0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-315.59
|-126.82
|-134.57
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-75.03
|-30.15
|-32.00
|Diluted EPS
|-75.03
|-30.15
|-32.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-75.03
|-30.15
|-32.00
|Diluted EPS
|-75.03
|-30.15
|-32.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:01 am