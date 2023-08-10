Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,205.38 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,205.38 crore in June 2023 down 6.99% from Rs. 1,295.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.26 crore in June 2023 down 102.69% from Rs. 902.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.66 crore in June 2023 up 41.65% from Rs. 97.89 crore in June 2022.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 163.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.27% over the last 12 months.