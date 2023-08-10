English
    Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,205.38 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,205.38 crore in June 2023 down 6.99% from Rs. 1,295.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.26 crore in June 2023 down 102.69% from Rs. 902.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.66 crore in June 2023 up 41.65% from Rs. 97.89 crore in June 2022.

    Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 163.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.27% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Agro Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,205.381,338.911,295.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,205.381,338.911,295.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials585.14584.64630.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods650.93212.10230.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-477.6873.7381.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.8728.0731.87
    Depreciation22.8121.2517.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses290.54309.69235.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.77109.4368.51
    Other Income15.0865.8111.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.85175.2480.22
    Interest56.5153.5344.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.34121.7135.27
    Exceptional Items---698.971,142.39
    P/L Before Tax59.34-577.261,177.66
    Tax26.88-145.96278.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.46-431.30899.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----15.22
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.46-431.30883.81
    Minority Interest-22.67-31.70-10.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-34.054.6028.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-24.26-458.40902.19
    Equity Share Capital42.0642.0642.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.77-108.99214.51
    Diluted EPS-5.77-108.99214.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.77-108.99214.51
    Diluted EPS-5.77-108.99214.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Zuari Agro Chem #Zuari Agro Chemicals
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

