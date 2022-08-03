Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,295.92 crore, up 59.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,295.92 crore in June 2022 up 59.55% from Rs. 812.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 902.19 crore in June 2022 up 111481.48% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.89 crore in June 2022 up 57.13% from Rs. 62.30 crore in June 2021.

Zuari Agro Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 214.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2021.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 157.50 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.64% returns over the last 6 months and 4.41% over the last 12 months.