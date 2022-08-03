 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,295.92 crore, up 59.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,295.92 crore in June 2022 up 59.55% from Rs. 812.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 902.19 crore in June 2022 up 111481.48% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.89 crore in June 2022 up 57.13% from Rs. 62.30 crore in June 2021.

Zuari Agro Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 214.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2021.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 157.50 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.64% returns over the last 6 months and 4.41% over the last 12 months.

Zuari Agro Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,295.92 892.61 812.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,295.92 892.61 812.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 630.73 647.64 368.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 230.40 84.88 210.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 81.44 -154.13 -35.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.87 26.92 25.59
Depreciation 17.67 16.45 17.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 235.30 265.31 186.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.51 5.54 40.47
Other Income 11.71 33.35 4.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.22 38.89 45.30
Interest 44.95 45.29 42.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.27 -6.40 2.56
Exceptional Items 1,142.39 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,177.66 -6.40 2.56
Tax 278.63 1.14 13.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 899.03 -7.54 -10.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -15.22 0.43 7.18
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 883.81 -7.11 -3.68
Minority Interest -10.48 -1.60 -11.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates 28.86 14.40 14.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 902.19 5.69 -0.81
Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 214.51 1.35 2.47
Diluted EPS 214.51 1.35 2.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 214.51 1.35 2.47
Diluted EPS 214.51 1.35 2.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
