    Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,295.92 crore, up 59.55% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,295.92 crore in June 2022 up 59.55% from Rs. 812.22 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 902.19 crore in June 2022 up 111481.48% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.89 crore in June 2022 up 57.13% from Rs. 62.30 crore in June 2021.

    Zuari Agro Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 214.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2021.

    Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 157.50 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.64% returns over the last 6 months and 4.41% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Agro Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,295.92892.61812.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,295.92892.61812.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials630.73647.64368.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods230.4084.88210.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks81.44-154.13-35.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.8726.9225.59
    Depreciation17.6716.4517.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses235.30265.31186.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.515.5440.47
    Other Income11.7133.354.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.2238.8945.30
    Interest44.9545.2942.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.27-6.402.56
    Exceptional Items1,142.39----
    P/L Before Tax1,177.66-6.402.56
    Tax278.631.1413.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities899.03-7.54-10.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-15.220.437.18
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period883.81-7.11-3.68
    Minority Interest-10.48-1.60-11.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates28.8614.4014.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates902.195.69-0.81
    Equity Share Capital42.0642.0642.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS214.511.352.47
    Diluted EPS214.511.352.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS214.511.352.47
    Diluted EPS214.511.352.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Zuari Agro Chem #Zuari Agro Chemicals
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
