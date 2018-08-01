Zuari Agro Chem consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,000.52 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,000.52 1,701.59 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,000.52 1,701.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 879.33 959.47 Purchase of Traded Goods 938.48 313.12 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -323.47 -89.08 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 43.61 37.62 Depreciation 20.72 22.53 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 361.35 377.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.50 80.32 Other Income 16.88 35.68 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.38 116.00 Interest 116.42 115.31 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.04 0.69 Exceptional Items -- -25.56 P/L Before Tax -19.04 -24.87 Tax -6.29 -13.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.75 -11.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.75 -11.49 Minority Interest 1.84 -9.54 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.76 -4.70 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.15 -25.73 Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.46 -6.12 Diluted EPS -1.46 -6.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.46 -6.12 Diluted EPS -1.46 -6.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited