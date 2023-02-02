Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,416.17 crore, up 49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,416.17 crore in December 2022 up 49% from Rs. 950.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.21 crore in December 2022 up 133.42% from Rs. 29.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.94 crore in December 2022 up 60.29% from Rs. 91.67 crore in December 2021.
Zuari Agro Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 16.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.05 in December 2021.
|Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 140.15 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and 18.42% over the last 12 months.
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,416.17
|501.62
|950.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,416.17
|501.62
|950.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|680.99
|291.12
|451.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|232.56
|158.85
|115.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-34.02
|-62.79
|51.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.29
|30.43
|25.53
|Depreciation
|22.34
|17.25
|17.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|372.97
|103.93
|231.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|112.04
|-37.17
|56.12
|Other Income
|12.56
|4.57
|17.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|124.60
|-32.60
|73.79
|Interest
|55.62
|51.35
|40.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|68.98
|-83.95
|33.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|68.98
|-83.95
|33.39
|Tax
|15.18
|-18.74
|16.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|53.80
|-65.21
|17.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-26.22
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|53.80
|-65.21
|-8.96
|Minority Interest
|-35.02
|14.80
|-14.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|50.43
|14.04
|52.89
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|69.21
|-36.37
|29.65
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.46
|-8.65
|7.05
|Diluted EPS
|16.46
|-8.65
|7.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.46
|-8.65
|7.05
|Diluted EPS
|16.46
|-8.65
|7.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited