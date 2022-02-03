Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 950.46 crore, up 2.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 950.46 crore in December 2021 up 2.49% from Rs. 927.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.65 crore in December 2021 up 163.6% from Rs. 46.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.67 crore in December 2021 up 64.49% from Rs. 55.73 crore in December 2020.

Zuari Agro Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 7.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.08 in December 2020.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 119.70 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.70% returns over the last 6 months and 23.59% over the last 12 months.