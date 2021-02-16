Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 927.41 crore, up 4.76% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 927.41 crore in December 2020 up 4.76% from Rs. 885.28 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.62 crore in December 2020 up 63.24% from Rs. 126.82 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.73 crore in December 2020 up 162.63% from Rs. 88.98 crore in December 2019.
Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 94.50 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.37% returns over the last 6 months and 5.35% over the last 12 months.
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|927.41
|1,190.71
|885.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|927.41
|1,190.71
|885.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|639.56
|591.74
|487.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|118.26
|160.35
|99.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-112.34
|23.08
|88.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.19
|39.77
|42.70
|Depreciation
|27.50
|25.16
|26.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|200.71
|259.76
|262.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.53
|90.85
|-121.53
|Other Income
|22.70
|20.68
|5.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.23
|111.53
|-115.86
|Interest
|97.46
|117.22
|113.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-69.23
|-5.69
|-229.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-69.23
|-5.69
|-229.13
|Tax
|0.26
|22.31
|-94.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-69.49
|-28.00
|-135.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-69.49
|-28.00
|-135.11
|Minority Interest
|-0.37
|-18.65
|-8.32
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|23.24
|43.80
|16.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-46.62
|-2.85
|-126.82
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.08
|0.68
|-30.15
|Diluted EPS
|-11.08
|0.68
|-30.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.08
|0.68
|-30.15
|Diluted EPS
|-11.08
|0.68
|-30.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited