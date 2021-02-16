Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 927.41 crore, up 4.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 927.41 crore in December 2020 up 4.76% from Rs. 885.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.62 crore in December 2020 up 63.24% from Rs. 126.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.73 crore in December 2020 up 162.63% from Rs. 88.98 crore in December 2019.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 94.50 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.37% returns over the last 6 months and 5.35% over the last 12 months.