Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,653.22 crore, down 21.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,653.22 crore in December 2018 down 21.19% from Rs. 2,097.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.19 crore in December 2018 down 172.24% from Rs. 87.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.02 crore in December 2018 down 64.45% from Rs. 205.39 crore in December 2017.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 199.35 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.61% returns over the last 6 months and -58.72% over the last 12 months.