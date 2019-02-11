Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,653.22 crore, down 21.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,653.22 crore in December 2018 down 21.19% from Rs. 2,097.67 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.19 crore in December 2018 down 172.24% from Rs. 87.47 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.02 crore in December 2018 down 64.45% from Rs. 205.39 crore in December 2017.
Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 199.35 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.61% returns over the last 6 months and -58.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,653.22
|2,449.52
|2,097.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,653.22
|2,449.52
|2,097.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,240.40
|1,264.88
|912.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|671.70
|340.49
|507.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-745.51
|193.65
|85.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.18
|44.38
|42.30
|Depreciation
|22.28
|21.43
|23.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|383.82
|458.35
|358.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.35
|126.34
|167.06
|Other Income
|14.39
|12.59
|14.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.74
|138.93
|181.67
|Interest
|119.90
|112.36
|96.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-69.16
|26.57
|85.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-69.16
|26.57
|85.37
|Tax
|7.56
|10.03
|17.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-76.72
|16.54
|67.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-76.72
|16.54
|67.90
|Minority Interest
|-6.42
|-13.66
|-10.78
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|19.95
|30.43
|30.35
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-63.19
|33.31
|87.47
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.02
|7.92
|20.80
|Diluted EPS
|-15.02
|7.92
|20.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.02
|7.92
|20.80
|Diluted EPS
|-15.02
|7.92
|20.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited