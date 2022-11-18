 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zota Health Car Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.57 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.57 crore in September 2022 up 8.97% from Rs. 35.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2022 up 27.37% from Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in September 2022 up 21.29% from Rs. 5.12 crore in September 2021.

Zota Health Car EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 266.70 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and -30.78% over the last 12 months.

Zota Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.57 29.49 35.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.57 29.49 35.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.61 6.36 5.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.42 13.35 16.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 -1.22 0.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.49 2.57 2.24
Depreciation 0.57 0.56 0.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.60 6.37 4.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.65 1.50 4.28
Other Income 0.98 0.54 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.64 2.04 4.46
Interest 0.03 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.61 2.03 4.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.61 2.03 4.44
Tax 1.39 0.56 1.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.22 1.46 3.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.22 1.46 3.32
Equity Share Capital 25.16 25.16 25.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 0.58 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.68 0.58 1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 0.58 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.68 0.58 1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm