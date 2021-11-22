Zota Health Car Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.40 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.40 crore in September 2021 up 25.67% from Rs. 28.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021 up 225.96% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in September 2021 up 378.5% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2020.

Zota Health Car EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2020.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 385.30 on November 18, 2021 (NSE)