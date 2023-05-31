English
    Zota Health Car Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.26 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.26 crore in March 2023 up 14.19% from Rs. 31.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 88.28% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 32.77% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

    Zota Health Car EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

    Zota Health Car shares closed at 291.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 2.77% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.2634.0531.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.2634.0531.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.202.244.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.8527.2116.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.94-7.052.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.882.512.56
    Depreciation0.660.620.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.698.995.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.47-0.34
    Other Income0.240.800.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.320.49
    Interest0.010.010.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.310.45
    Exceptional Items0.54----
    P/L Before Tax0.670.310.45
    Tax0.020.060.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.650.250.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.650.250.35
    Equity Share Capital25.1625.1625.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.100.14
    Diluted EPS0.260.100.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.100.14
    Diluted EPS0.260.100.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
