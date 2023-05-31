Zota Health Car Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.26 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.26 crore in March 2023 up 14.19% from Rs. 31.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 88.28% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 32.77% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

Zota Health Car EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 291.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 2.77% over the last 12 months.