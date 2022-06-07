Zota Health Car Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.75 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.75 crore in March 2022 up 3.62% from Rs. 30.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 up 151.04% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022 up 1090% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Zota Health Car EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2021.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 274.95 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.28% returns over the last 6 months and 59.72% over the last 12 months.