    Zota Health Car Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.25 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:Net Sales at Rs 35.25 crore in June 2023 up 19.54% from Rs. 29.49 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 85.51% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 down 62.69% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2022.
    Zota Health Car EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2022.Zota Health Car shares closed at 469.50 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.17% returns over the last 6 months and 73.73% over the last 12 months.
    Zota Health Care
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.2536.2629.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.2536.2629.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.633.206.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.8822.8513.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.24-2.94-1.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.783.882.57
    Depreciation0.550.660.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.118.696.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.06-0.091.50
    Other Income0.360.240.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.420.142.04
    Interest0.050.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.370.132.03
    Exceptional Items--0.54--
    P/L Before Tax0.370.672.03
    Tax0.160.020.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.210.651.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.210.651.46
    Equity Share Capital25.1625.1625.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.260.58
    Diluted EPS0.080.260.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.260.58
    Diluted EPS0.080.260.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Zota Health Car #Zota Health Care
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

