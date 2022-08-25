Zota Health Car Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore, down 11.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore in June 2022 down 11.83% from Rs. 33.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022 down 56.61% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2022 down 49.9% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2021.

Zota Health Car EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in June 2021.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 265.85 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.