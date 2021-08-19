Zota Health Car Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.44 crore, up 90.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.44 crore in June 2021 up 90.57% from Rs. 17.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021 up 563.67% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2021 up 276.09% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2020.

Zota Health Car EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 347.85 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 126.83% returns over the last 6 months and 143.68% over the last 12 months.