Zota Health Car Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.44 crore, up 90.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.44 crore in June 2021 up 90.57% from Rs. 17.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021 up 563.67% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2021 up 276.09% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2020.

Zota Health Car EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 335.00 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 118.45% returns over the last 6 months and 134.68% over the last 12 months.