Zota Health Car Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.05 crore, up 10.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.05 crore in December 2022 up 10.05% from Rs. 30.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 92.91% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 82.94% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021.