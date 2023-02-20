Zota Health Car Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.05 crore, up 10.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.05 crore in December 2022 up 10.05% from Rs. 30.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 92.91% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 82.94% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021.

Zota Health Car EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2021.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 312.65 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.69% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.