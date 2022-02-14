Zota Health Car Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.94 crore, up 1.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.94 crore in December 2021 up 1.5% from Rs. 30.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021 up 429.33% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021 up 988.71% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020.

Zota Health Car EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2020.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 380.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.14% returns over the last 6 months and 147.80% over the last 12 months.