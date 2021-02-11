Zota Health Car Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.48 crore, up 21.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.48 crore in December 2020 up 21.62% from Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020 down 382.75% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020 down 159.62% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2019.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 153.05 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.10% returns over the last 6 months and -20.02% over the last 12 months.