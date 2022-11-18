Zota Health Car Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.95 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.95 crore in September 2022 up 10.07% from Rs. 35.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2022 down 71.8% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2022 up 12.92% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.

Zota Health Car EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2021.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 266.70 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and -30.78% over the last 12 months.