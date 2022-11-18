English
    Zota Health Car Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.95 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.95 crore in September 2022 up 10.07% from Rs. 35.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2022 down 71.8% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2022 up 12.92% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.

    Zota Health Car EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2021.

    Zota Health Car shares closed at 266.70 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and -30.78% over the last 12 months.

    Zota Health Care
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.9529.1935.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.9529.1935.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.616.365.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.4213.3516.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.56-2.030.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.772.762.34
    Depreciation2.871.910.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.877.324.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.97-0.474.18
    Other Income0.840.470.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.810.004.35
    Interest0.660.380.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.15-0.384.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.15-0.384.34
    Tax1.240.441.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.91-0.823.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.91-0.823.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.91-0.823.21
    Equity Share Capital25.1625.1625.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.36-0.331.30
    Diluted EPS0.36-0.331.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.36-0.331.30
    Diluted EPS0.36-0.331.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

