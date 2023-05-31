English
    Zota Health Car Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.85 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.85 crore in March 2023 up 17.59% from Rs. 31.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 160.64% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 up 21.84% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

    Zota Health Car shares closed at 291.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 2.77% over the last 12 months.

    Zota Health Care
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.8534.9731.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.8534.9731.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.202.244.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.8527.2116.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.37-8.021.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.502.882.71
    Depreciation3.883.301.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.6310.625.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.84-3.28-1.52
    Other Income0.030.620.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.82-2.66-0.71
    Interest0.810.710.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.63-3.37-0.99
    Exceptional Items0.54----
    P/L Before Tax-3.09-3.37-0.99
    Tax-0.46-0.140.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.63-3.23-1.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.63-3.23-1.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.63-3.23-1.01
    Equity Share Capital25.1625.1625.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-1.28-0.40
    Diluted EPS-1.05-1.28-0.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-1.28-0.40
    Diluted EPS-1.05-1.28-0.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

