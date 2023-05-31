Zota Health Car Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.85 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.85 crore in March 2023 up 17.59% from Rs. 31.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 160.64% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 up 21.84% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.
Zota Health Car shares closed at 291.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 2.77% over the last 12 months.
|Zota Health Care
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.85
|34.97
|31.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.85
|34.97
|31.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.20
|2.24
|4.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.85
|27.21
|16.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.37
|-8.02
|1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.50
|2.88
|2.71
|Depreciation
|3.88
|3.30
|1.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.63
|10.62
|5.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.84
|-3.28
|-1.52
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.62
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.82
|-2.66
|-0.71
|Interest
|0.81
|0.71
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.63
|-3.37
|-0.99
|Exceptional Items
|0.54
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.09
|-3.37
|-0.99
|Tax
|-0.46
|-0.14
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.63
|-3.23
|-1.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.63
|-3.23
|-1.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.63
|-3.23
|-1.01
|Equity Share Capital
|25.16
|25.16
|25.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-1.28
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-1.28
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-1.28
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-1.28
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited