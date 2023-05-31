Zota Health Car Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.85 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.85 crore in March 2023 up 17.59% from Rs. 31.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 160.64% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 up 21.84% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 291.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 2.77% over the last 12 months.