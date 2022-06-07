 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zota Health Car Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore in March 2022 up 2.44% from Rs. 30.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 1640% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 274.95 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.28% returns over the last 6 months and 59.72% over the last 12 months.

Zota Health Care
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.34 31.02 30.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.34 31.02 30.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.59 3.75 6.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.29 18.79 8.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.94 -4.05 6.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.71 2.56 2.55
Depreciation 1.58 0.78 0.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.74 4.99 6.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.52 4.21 -1.05
Other Income 0.81 0.34 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 4.55 -0.81
Interest 0.29 0.01 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.99 4.53 -0.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.99 4.53 -0.86
Tax 0.02 1.19 -0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.01 3.34 -0.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.01 3.34 -0.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.01 3.34 -0.73
Equity Share Capital 25.16 25.16 24.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 1.33 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.40 1.33 -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 1.33 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.40 1.33 -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

