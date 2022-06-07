Zota Health Car Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore in March 2022 up 2.44% from Rs. 30.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 1640% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 274.95 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.28% returns over the last 6 months and 59.72% over the last 12 months.