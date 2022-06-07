Zota Health Car Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore in March 2022 up 2.44% from Rs. 30.59 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 1640% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
Zota Health Car shares closed at 274.95 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.28% returns over the last 6 months and 59.72% over the last 12 months.
|Zota Health Care
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.34
|31.02
|30.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.34
|31.02
|30.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.59
|3.75
|6.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.29
|18.79
|8.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.94
|-4.05
|6.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.71
|2.56
|2.55
|Depreciation
|1.58
|0.78
|0.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.74
|4.99
|6.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.52
|4.21
|-1.05
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.34
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|4.55
|-0.81
|Interest
|0.29
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.99
|4.53
|-0.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.99
|4.53
|-0.86
|Tax
|0.02
|1.19
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.01
|3.34
|-0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.01
|3.34
|-0.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.01
|3.34
|-0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|25.16
|25.16
|24.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|1.33
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|1.33
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|1.33
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|1.33
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited