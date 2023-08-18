Zota Health Car Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.65 crore, up 32.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.65 crore in June 2023 up 32.4% from Rs. 29.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2023 down 246.67% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 down 25.13% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 469.50 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.17% returns over the last 6 months and 73.73% over the last 12 months.