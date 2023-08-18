English
    Zota Health Car Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.65 crore, up 32.4% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.65 crore in June 2023 up 32.4% from Rs. 29.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2023 down 246.67% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 down 25.13% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

    Zota Health Car shares closed at 469.50 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.17% returns over the last 6 months and 73.73% over the last 12 months.

    Zota Health Care
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.6536.8529.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.6536.8529.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.633.206.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.8822.8513.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.18-5.37-2.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.604.502.76
    Depreciation3.413.881.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.0910.637.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.13-2.84-0.47
    Other Income0.150.030.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.98-2.820.00
    Interest0.830.810.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.81-3.63-0.38
    Exceptional Items--0.54--
    P/L Before Tax-2.81-3.09-0.38
    Tax0.03-0.460.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.84-2.63-0.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.84-2.63-0.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.84-2.63-0.82
    Equity Share Capital25.1625.1625.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.13-1.05-0.33
    Diluted EPS-1.13-1.05-0.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.13-1.05-0.33
    Diluted EPS-1.13-1.05-0.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 01:00 pm

